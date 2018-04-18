'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Sizzles In New Promo Poster: 'Let's Do The Damn Thing'

"The Bachelorette" is almost back and Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is ready to "do the damn thing."

In a new poster released on Wednesday, Becca is posing in a super sexy, one-shoulder gold dress with a thigh-high slit. The poster reads, "Let's Do The Damn Thing."

Host Chris Harrison definitely seems ready to see Becca back on screen. He shared the promo photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Hey #BachelorNation “let’s do the damn thing” with @bkoof as #TheBachelorette Monday May 28th #ABC."