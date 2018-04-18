'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Sizzles In New Promo Poster: 'Let's Do The Damn Thing'

"The Bachelorette" is almost back and Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is ready to "do the damn thing."
In a new poster released on Wednesday, Becca is posing in a super sexy, one-shoulder gold dress with a thigh-high slit. The poster reads, "Let's Do The Damn Thing."
Host Chris Harrison definitely seems ready to see Becca back on screen. He shared the promo photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Hey #BachelorNation “let’s do the damn thing” with @bkoof as #TheBachelorette Monday May 28th #ABC."
We can't blame him for counting down the days till Becca returns to TV. Fans were gobsmacked after Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her during the season finale of "The Bachelor," and then promptly dumped her in favor of his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he is still dating. Fans rallied around Becca after the shocking "Bachelor" ending and may have even helped her get her shot at finding love a second time.
The fun phrase across her poster is something she became known for saying during her season with Arie.
"The Bachelorette" returns May 28. Grab your rose and your favorite "Bachelorette"-loving pals — and let's do this!