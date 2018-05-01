'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Tears Up A Picture Of Arie Luyendyk Jr. In New Promo

Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin talks with Chris Harrison on "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose," a two-hour live special. (Credit: ABC)

"Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin is officially over Arie Luyendyk Jr.! The new "Bachelorette" ripped up a huge heart shaped photo of her ex-fiance in the new promo for her upcoming season of the hit dating show. In the sexy promo, Becca slinks around in a gold dress, laughs with her "Bachelorette" gal pals and yells her signature tag line, "Let's do the damn thing."

We're ready for you Becca!

"The Bachelorette" returns on May 28 at 8/7 central. 

