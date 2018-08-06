'The Bachelorette's' Becca Kufrin Gives Her Final Rose To Garrett Yrigoyen After Saying She's In Love With Final Two Guys

Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to bachelor Garrett Yrigoyen on the season finale of "The Bachelorette" on Monday.

The season finale was definitely a shocker, with Becca admitting at the start of the episode that she was in love with both her final two men, Garrett and Blake Horstmann. Becca said with Blake, he was the immediate frontrunner and that their relationship was much quicker to grow. With Garrett, although she gave him the first impression rose, she said their romance was more of a slow build.

"[With] Garrett, it has moved a little bit slower," Becca admitted at the start of the episode.

The Minnesota native then told her family that Garrett's divorce – after just two months of marriage – rocked her, as she worried he'd be another Arie. But she admitted that things with Garrett are totally different than they were with her former fiancé.