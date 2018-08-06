'The Bachelorette's' Becca Kufrin Gives Her Final Rose To Garrett Yrigoyen After Saying She's In Love With Final Two Guys

(Credit: ABC)
Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to bachelor Garrett Yrigoyen on the season finale of "The Bachelorette" on Monday.
The season finale was definitely a shocker, with Becca admitting at the start of the episode that she was in love with both her final two men, Garrett and Blake Horstmann. Becca said with Blake, he was the immediate frontrunner and that their relationship was much quicker to grow. With Garrett, although she gave him the first impression rose, she said their romance was more of a slow build.
"[With] Garrett, it has moved a little bit slower," Becca admitted at the start of the episode.
The Minnesota native then told her family that Garrett's divorce – after just two months of marriage – rocked her, as she worried he'd be another Arie. But she admitted that things with Garrett are totally different than they were with her former fiancé.
"I feel like I never stop laughing with him. With him, I feel like I can just be myself and I don't have to hold back. I can say whatever and do whatever," Becca gushed.
Becca's family was definitely a fan of Garrett, too. Her sister Emily said she felt like she had known Garrett for years, which brought Becca to tears during their one-on-one time.
Garrett also got choked up as he chatted with Emily, saying that Becca was the best thing that has happened to him.
"It's something that has been missing in my life, that I have finally found," Garrett said to Becca's sister.
In the end, Becca's family approval and her slow-burnings feelings for him scored him the final rose and an engagement to Becca.
Blake was left empty-handed and broken-hearted.
