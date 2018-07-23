'The Bachelorette's' Garrett Yrigoyen Tells Becca Kufrin He's Not Sure He's Ready To Get Married Again

"The Bachelorette's" Garrett Yrigoyen made it to the final three with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but in the upcoming episode (Monday 8/7 central on ABC) the Reno hunk admits he's not sure he's ready to walk down the aisle again.

While Becca seems to be going full steam ahead with Garrett — who was one of her early frontrunners — Garrett seems to be getting a dose of cold feet.

The bachelor, who was previously married, confesses he's done a lot of thinking about whether or not he's ready to get engaged or married again. Becca seems to be upset about how "serious" she is about him, but can't gauge whether he's ready to walk down the aisle again.

Check it out in the sneak peek above!



