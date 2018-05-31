'The Bachelorette's' Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Recreate Their Proposal In The Same Spot 1 Year Later

"The Bachelorette's" Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo clearly have a soft spot for romantic gestures!

The duo returned to the exact same spot where they got engaged during "The Bachelorette" to recreate the proposal this week! Rachel and Bryan headed to San Vicente De La Sonsierra in La Rioja, Spain, so that Bryan could get down on one knee one more time. This time, the cameras weren't rolling and Rachel and Bryan were dressed simply in jeans and sweaters. Rachel also wore a hat to try and shield herself from the rainy weather. Rachel shared the special moment on her Instagram story, telling fans, "We're still engaged and we're one year stronger."

Bryan also documented the experience on his Instagram page. He captioned this sweet photo, Back to where it all began for RnB!Rioja will always have our hearts!"