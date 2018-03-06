'The Bachelor's' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Engaged To Lauren B. In Explosive Finale After Split From Becca K.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is engaged (again!).

After calling off his engagement to Becca Kufrin on Monday evening's dramatic season finale of "The Bachelor," Arie got down on one knee one more time and proposed to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, on Tuesday's "The Bachelor: After The Final Rose."

Following a sit-down interview with host Chris Harrison, Arie decided to give his final rose and an engagement ring to Lauren. Arie began his proposal to the 26-year-old sales executive by admitting that he'd made a huge mistake before, but assured Lauren he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.