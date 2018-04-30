'The Bachelor's' Tenley Molzahn Marries Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

On her Instagram story, she also shared some of the extra special treats they had in their room as well as some adorable pics of she and her new hubby kissing. The pair also said "cheers" to their life as a married couple with a huge pitcher of margaritas!

Tenley announced her engagement to Taylor in January with a post on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring.

"THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!” The 33-year-old reality star wrote. "🙌 Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you."

Tenley was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season of "The Bachelor." She then went on to date "Bachelorette" alum Kiptyn Locke.



