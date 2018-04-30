'The Bachelor's' Tenley Molzahn Marries Boyfriend Taylor Leopold

Tenley Molzahn is no longer looking for her final rose!
"The Bachelor" alum married her love Taylor Leopold on Friday, April 27, in a stunning outdoor ceremony. The happy couple haven't posted any photos from their wedding just yet, but Tenley hasn't been shy about the sweet honeymoon they are enjoying!
The pair is kicking back at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California and have been sipping margaritas and hanging out at the pool. Tenley gave a fun update on their life as newlyweds on Saturday, writing on her Instagram, "Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better! Soaking up time with just one another - mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you @omnilacosta for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!"
On her Instagram story, she also shared some of the extra special treats they had in their room as well as some adorable pics of she and her new hubby kissing. The pair also said "cheers" to their life as a married couple with a huge pitcher of margaritas!
Tenley announced her engagement to Taylor in January with a post on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring.
"THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!” The 33-year-old reality star wrote. "🙌 Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you."
Tenley was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka's season of "The Bachelor." She then went on to date "Bachelorette" alum Kiptyn Locke.