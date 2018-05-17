Backstreet Boys Drop New Single 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell from the Back Street Boys attend iHeartSummer '17 Weekend by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 10, 2017 in Miami Beach (Getty Images)
The Backstreet Boys released their new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" on Thursday, along with a video that shows off their dance moves.
Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.
The guys also confirmed to Access on Wednesday night that the new song is being added to their set list during this summer's shows and additional singles and a new album are on the way.
Nick took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support over the past 25 years.
The guys did a special video message last night with Access when they surprised a Flywheel Sports spin class in order to drop their new single. Check out the fun video below!