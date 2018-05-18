Backstreet Boys Joke About Howie D's Almost Romance With Janet Jackson

The
Backstreet Boys were total heartthrobs for decades after their debut
album in 1996 — and it sounds like there may have been a couple romantic
interludes for Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell
and Kevin Richardson that we missed through the years.
Access caught up with the Backstreet Boys at Flywheel Sports on Wednesday as they surprised cyclists at a special "Backstreet Boys-themed" class by joining in on the sweat session and sharing their new single, "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart."
And while the guys were initially mum about dishing the dirt on their romantic exploits, they couldn't help but throw Howie D. under the proverbial bus.
With the recent news that fellow boy bander Justin Timberlake once "hooked up" with the Spice Girls’ Baby Spice, Access guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti asked if the guys had their own romance stories to share.
Nick joked, "Well I know Howie almost hooked up with Janet Jackson one time." But when Howie looks embarassed, Nick quickly backtracks and laughs, "I'm just joking! I'm just joking!"
AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell from the Back Street Boys attend iHeartSummer '17 Weekend by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 10, 2017 in Miami Beach (Getty Images)
While it's hard to say what went down between Howie and Janet — if anything — it definitely would make for an iconic story. Especially since Janet is set to be honored on Sunday with the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
A.J. Joked that there's no way he would have been able to keep it a secret if he had a major hookup.
"I would be the first one to tell the entire world because I have the biggest mouth, but sadly, no for me. I used to just hang out with regular girls and/or the whole groupie thing back in the day, but never a celebrity though," A.J. said. "I should have asked Jennifer Love Hewitt out."