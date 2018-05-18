Backstreet Boys Joke About Howie D's Almost Romance With Janet Jackson

The Backstreet Boys were total heartthrobs for decades after their debut album in 1996 — and it sounds like there may have been a couple romantic interludes for Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson that we missed through the years.



Access caught up with the Backstreet Boys at Flywheel Sports on Wednesday as they surprised cyclists at a special "Backstreet Boys-themed" class by joining in on the sweat session and sharing their new single, "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart."



And while the guys were initially mum about dishing the dirt on their romantic exploits, they couldn't help but throw Howie D. under the proverbial bus.

With the recent news that fellow boy bander Justin Timberlake once "hooked up" with the Spice Girls’ Baby Spice, Access guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti asked if the guys had their own romance stories to share.

Nick joked, "Well I know Howie almost hooked up with Janet Jackson one time." But when Howie looks embarassed, Nick quickly backtracks and laughs, "I'm just joking! I'm just joking!"