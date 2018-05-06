Stormy Daniels Sends Message To Trump On 'SNL': 'Storm's A Coming, Baby'

Stormy Daniels made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" to deliver a message to President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby."

The porn actress, who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 the month before he was elected to stay silent about it, delivered the warning to Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump in the show's opening skit.

When the fake Trump asks Daniels what she would need to "for this all go away," she replies: "A resignation."