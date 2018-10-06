Banksy Painting Self Destructs After Selling For $1.4 Million At Auction

Going, going, gone!

A Banksy painting sold at an auction on Friday for $1.4 million, and moments after the sale it stunned auction-goers as it appeared to self-destruct, according to NBC News.

The prank is believed to have been orchestrated by Banksy, who shared a photo on Instagram of the spray-painted "Girl With Balloon" canvas sliding through a shredder at the base of the painting, surrounded by stunned onlookers.