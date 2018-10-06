Banksy Painting Self Destructs After Selling For $1.4 Million At Auction

Going, going, gone!
A Banksy painting sold at an auction on Friday for $1.4 million, and moments after the sale it stunned auction-goers as it appeared to self-destruct, according to NBC News.
The prank is believed to have been orchestrated by Banksy, who shared a photo on Instagram of the spray-painted "Girl With Balloon" canvas sliding through a shredder at the base of the painting, surrounded by stunned onlookers.
"Going, going, gone…" Banksy wrote.
"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," Sotheby's senior director Alex Branczik said, according to NBC News. " He is arguably the greatest British street artist, and tonight we saw a little piece of Banksy genius."
ITV news caught the viral moment on video as the photo shred itself, causing people to audibly gasp!
Fans of the artist quickly took to social media to share their reactions.
"It's so epic of Banksy to shred his painting in a careful way that completely preserves its visual impact and makes it look even cooler. He really stuck it to those... somebodies for... something?," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"I own so many Banksy paintings," another person joked, sharing a photo of a box of shredded paper.
"Watch this Banksy piece self-destruct just moments after being auctioned for more than $1 million. The trick was using a shredder concealed within the frame. The timing is perfect. The mayhem is spectacular. And Banksy is just brilliant." another person tweeted.
What do you think about Banksy's epic prank?
-- Stephanie Swaim