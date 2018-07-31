Barack Obama and Joe Biden Are Still #FriendshipGoals In Surprise Lunch Date

Looks like the heart-warming and meme-inspiring bromance between Barack Obama and Joe Biden is still going strong.

The former president and vice president left onlookers shook when they stepped out to grab lunch on Monday in Washington, D.C.

The two were spotted at Dog Tag Bakery, which is a part of Dog Tag Inc.'s fellowship program for service-disabled veterans and military families. It provides a fellowship for employees to take classes at Georgetown University while working at the shop for experience.

The bakery posted a video of the pals, sharing that Obama and Biden made sure to take time to chat with the bakery's fellows during their surprise visit.

They even ordered matching sandwiches!

We can't wait to see where their bromance might pop up next!

-- Lauren Herbert

