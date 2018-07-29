Barack Obama & Michelle Obama Jam Out To Beyoncé & Jay-Z During 'On The Run II' Concert

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are living their best lives.
On Saturday, the former First Family were spotted jamming out to Beyoncé and Jay-Z during their "On The Run II" tour stop in Landover, Maryland. Barack and Michelle were busting out some seriously impressive moves from their box seats as Queen Bey took the stage—and fans completely lost it.
The Beyhive went abuzz when videos of the couple dancing hit social media. Fans who witnessed the moment had a lot of feelings, continuing to lose it on Twitter.
Michelle has proven to be the First Lady of the Beyhive while the "Single Ladies" diva has been on the road. The 54-year-old previously danced it up with Tina Knowles at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" tour in Paris. There, the former FLOTUS was spotted just inches from the stage while her daughter, Sasha Obama, watched from the crowd.