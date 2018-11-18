Barack Obama Surprises Wife Michelle With Flowers Onstage At Her Book Event

Even after 26 years of marriage, Barack Obama still knows how to surprise his wife.
The former president made a cameo appearance Saturday night at the Washington, D.C. stop on Michelle Obama's book tour, and he didn't show up empty-handed.
In photos and video captured on the former FLOTUS' Instagram page, Obama walked out to an eruption of cheers as he carried a colorful bouquet of flowers to celebrate Michelle and her new memoir, "Becoming."
He also reportedly had a sense of humor about the audience's reaction, comparing him and Michelle to another power couple who is all too familiar with commanding the stage.
"This is like, you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert? ... Like, 'Crazy in Love'?" he quipped, per CNN. "It's the same thing. It's just a little sample to enhance the concert."
Although he was joking about his and Michelle's common traits with Bey and Jay, the foursome may actually have similar performance instincts. Michelle also shared a peek at her and her husband showing off a couple of dance moves as they waved goodbye to the crowd while wrapping the event.
Attendees may have been thrilled to witness Obama's romantic gesture, but Michelle apparently doesn't need his help selling books. "Becoming" is already a runaway hit, moving 725,000 copies in its first day of release last week.
-- Erin Biglow