Becca Kufrin Is The Next 'Bachelorette'!

Becca Kufrin is ready to do the damn thing!
The brunette beauty, who was gut-wrenchingly dumped by Season 22 "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. mere weeks after his romantic Peruvian proposal, will get her own shot at love as "The Bachelorette" this summer.
Becca was announced as the reality show's new lead during Tuesday’s "The Bachelor: After The Final Rose." The announcement comes one day after her and Arie's pre-taped breakup played out on the show's finale. Although Arie gave his final rose to Becca on Monday's episode, eliminating runner-up Lauren Burnham, he later broke off their engagement on camera, blindsiding his new fiancée.
On Tuesday's live show, Becca shared that she was ready for a new chapter in her life post-breakup – and the chapter started sooner than expected! After Chris Harrison announced the Minnesota publicist as the new "Bachelorette" (to the delight of her fellow contestants Bekah M., Caroline, Seinne, Tia and Kendall, who rushed to give her a hug), the host revealed that she would meet five of her suitors immediately.
In quick succession, Becca met Lincoln, a tall dark and handsome Brit who called Arie "a wanker"; southern gentleman Chase; Ryan, a banjo player; Darius, who "formally apologized on behalf of [his] gender" after watching Arie's harsh breakup; and Blake, who brought a horse for the new bachelorette to ride on as a symbol of her new beginning.
Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" is set to premiere on May 28 at 8/7c on ABC.