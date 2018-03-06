Becca Kufrin Is The Next 'Bachelorette'!

On Tuesday's live show, Becca shared that she was ready for a new chapter in her life post-breakup – and the chapter started sooner than expected! After Chris Harrison announced the Minnesota publicist as the new "Bachelorette" (to the delight of her fellow contestants Bekah M., Caroline, Seinne, Tia and Kendall, who rushed to give her a hug), the host revealed that she would meet five of her suitors immediately.

In quick succession, Becca met Lincoln, a tall dark and handsome Brit who called Arie "a wanker"; southern gentleman Chase; Ryan, a banjo player; Darius, who "formally apologized on behalf of [his] gender" after watching Arie's harsh breakup; and Blake, who brought a horse for the new bachelorette to ride on as a symbol of her new beginning.

Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" is set to premiere on May 28 at 8/7c on ABC.