Bella Hadid Poses Topless After Batting Down Rumors That She Was Kissing The Weeknd

Bella Hadid is definitely a showstopper in her own right!

The model hit Coachella this weekend and rumors swirled that she was spotted locking lips with her ex The Weeknd, but Bella set the record straight by commenting on E! News' Instagram that "it wasn't her" doing the smooching.

And the best way to stop pesky rumors is to create some more of your own! Bella did just that on Tuesday morning when she posted a seriously sexy topless snap on her Instagram account.

The 21-year-old stunner posted a sultry photo where she's stretched out on a towel on a deck overlooking a pool. She's rocking a white bikini bottom, gold belly chains, and has her hair down behind her. She's not wearing a matching bikini top. She captioned the snap, "Early Riser."