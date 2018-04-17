Bella Hadid Poses Topless After Batting Down Rumors That She Was Kissing The Weeknd

Bella Hadid is definitely a showstopper in her own right!
The model hit Coachella this weekend and rumors swirled that she was spotted locking lips with her ex The Weeknd, but Bella set the record straight by commenting on E! News' Instagram that "it wasn't her" doing the smooching.
And the best way to stop pesky rumors is to create some more of your own! Bella did just that on Tuesday morning when she posted a seriously sexy topless snap on her Instagram account.
The 21-year-old stunner posted a sultry photo where she's stretched out on a towel on a deck overlooking a pool. She's rocking a white bikini bottom, gold belly chains, and has her hair down behind her. She's not wearing a matching bikini top. She captioned the snap, "Early Riser."
While it's hard to say whether the pic was snapped during her desert weekend getaway, it does appear that she shared similar snaps from the same location earlier in the weekend.
Bella and The Weeknd made headlines on Sunday after several sources reported that they saw the exes kissing at a party celebrating the launch of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's new makeup line. Bella herself said "it wasn't her" on Monday morning. The Weeknd was also reportedly spotted spending lots of time with Chantel Jeffries.