Bella Hadid Slays The Runway With A 101-Degree Fever!

Bella Hadid was burning up the runway in more ways than one…

The 22-year-old model was rocking a fever of 101 at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday!

She posted to her Instagram Story that a “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway.”

But, the show must go on! The Victoria’s Secret Model took center stage at the Off-White fashion show in Paris alongside her sister Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss – and she was looking like a total boss, obvi.

Bella looked stunning in a yellow-and-grey checkered ensemble with a flowing long-sleeve cape and tiny matching shorts that exposed her (insane) abs.

Her fierce strut had the crowd like, “Fever? What fever?!”

After the show, it looks like the Malibu native hit the drug store and hopefully went off to bed!

“I will survive!!!” She wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of medicine bottles and Gatorade.

You don’t even want see what we would look like a 101 degrees…

WATCH: Bella Hadid’s Hottest Instagram Snaps Of 2018!