Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite For Easter Holiday In Hawaii

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited for the Easter holiday!
Jennifer flew her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, out to Honolulu, Hawaii, so they could visit their dad Ben for the Spring Break week. Ben is currently filming his new movie "Triple Frontier" in the Aloha state.
According to a report from People, Ben is staying at a house in Honolulu and Jen is hunkering down at a nearby resort. E! News reports that he took the kids to a movie and they got shave ice, while Jen is spending time with her friend, Body by Simone creator, Simone De La Rue. The two gals took a serious hike up what appears to be the Koko Head Stairs and were all smiles as they posed for a snap with a dramatic ocean view behind them.
Jennifer captioned the photo, "A perfect morning hike with my buddy @bodybysimone. #Aloha and #mahalo!"
The hike is known for it's butt-kicking workout and Jennifer also shared the treacherous steps down on her Instagram story.
It's been a busy couple of weeks for Ben. Jen and the kids came to visit him this week, and last week he was spotted with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus out and about in Honolulu. The two were eyed holding hands as they enjoyed a breakfast date.
It does not appear that Shookus was still in town when Jen and the kids arrived.