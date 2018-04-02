Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite For Easter Holiday In Hawaii

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited for the Easter holiday!

Jennifer flew her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, out to Honolulu, Hawaii, so they could visit their dad Ben for the Spring Break week. Ben is currently filming his new movie "Triple Frontier" in the Aloha state.

According to a report from People, Ben is staying at a house in Honolulu and Jen is hunkering down at a nearby resort. E! News reports that he took the kids to a movie and they got shave ice, while Jen is spending time with her friend, Body by Simone creator, Simone De La Rue. The two gals took a serious hike up what appears to be the Koko Head Stairs and were all smiles as they posed for a snap with a dramatic ocean view behind them.

Jennifer captioned the photo, "A perfect morning hike with my buddy @bodybysimone. #Aloha and #mahalo!"