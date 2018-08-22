Ben Affleck Checks Back Into Rehab Following Intervention From Jennifer Garner (Reports)

Ben Affleck is on the road to recovery.

The actor checked into treatment for alcohol addiction on Wednesday following an intervention from estranged wife Jennifer Garner, according to multiple reports.

Garner was photographed driving Affleck and a female passenger from his Pacific Palisades home. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the "Peppermint" star looked visibly upset as she left the house earlier in the day before returning later with a bodyguard.

Affleck has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, and previously completed treatment in March 2017.

In a candid Facebook post shared at the time, Affleck described his addiction as something he will "continue to confront" in the hopes of living life "to the fullest" and setting an example for his three children.