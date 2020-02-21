Ben Affleck Finally Sets The Record Straight About Being On Dating Apps

Ben Affleck isn’t letting the digital world influence his dating life. In an interview on Friday, the actor told Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer that he is not on a single dating app—despite claims that he had been spotted on the celebrity dating app “Raya.”

“What is the website?” Diane asked during the interview, before a producer shouted “Raya.” Ben laughed off the question and confirmed that not only is he not on Raya, but he doesn’t participate in any other matchmaking service either.

“I am not on any websites. I am on no dating [apps],” the 47-year-old responded, before joking about the abundance of other apps on the market. “I am not on Tinder [or] Grindr, Grynder, Brynder, Brunder, Bumble, Humble,” Ben said, adding in a few made-up sites.

Despite not using dating apps himself, the “Good Will Hunting” star said he doesn’t pass judgement on others who do use them. But he also doesn’t want a frivolous relationship.

“I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he said.

The actor’s wide-ranging interview with Diane came on the heels of a deeply revealing and personal profile in the New York Times earlier this week. In it, Ben admitted that his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018 is “the biggest regret” of his life. When they finalized their divorce, the two had been married—albeit separated since 2015—for nearly 13 years.

Ben’s New York Times profile delved into the actor’s struggle with alcoholism and depression, and he said that as his marriage to Jennifer began to unravel, he began to drink more and more.

It’s a story that will be mirrored in the upcoming movie “The Way Back,” where Ben plays an alcoholic basketball coach attempting to rebuild his life.

During Ben’s interview on Good Morning America, Diane also read a letter the actor had penned to his ex-wife. “What I want to say publicly and privately is, ‘Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person,’” the letter read in part.

Fortunately, Ben has been recovering from his public set backs with sobriety and is set to star in two additional films later this year.