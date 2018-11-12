Ben Affleck Is Not Back In Rehab: Here's What He's Actually Been Up To

Ben Affleck, a cast member in "Justice League," poses at the premiere of the film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2017.
Ben Affleck is not back in rehab, a source confirmed to Access.
Several reports surfaced over the weekend claiming that the 46-year-old actor had re-entered rehab, but a source close to the situation tells Access that they are 100 percent false. In fact, Ben was actually out at a Celebrity Fan Fest convention with his "Justice League" pals in San Antonio, Texas.
Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the hit franchise, posted a photo with his co-star at the event and shared it on Twitter.
"Catching up with this guy today in San Antonio @celebfanfest Come check us out! #BORGLIFE @benaffleck," Ray wrote alongside the smiling snap.
Ben looked happy and healthy as he smiled next to Ray. A source told Access that Ben's treatment is ongoing, but he has not gone into any inpatient treatment centers since completing his rehab stay earlier in this summer.
WATCH: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reunite For A Spooky Halloween Night Out