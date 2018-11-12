Ben Affleck Is Not Back In Rehab: Here's What He's Actually Been Up To

Ben Affleck is not back in rehab, a source confirmed to Access.

Several reports surfaced over the weekend claiming that the 46-year-old actor had re-entered rehab, but a source close to the situation tells Access that they are 100 percent false. In fact, Ben was actually out at a Celebrity Fan Fest convention with his "Justice League" pals in San Antonio, Texas.

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the hit franchise, posted a photo with his co-star at the event and shared it on Twitter.

"Catching up with this guy today in San Antonio @celebfanfest Come check us out! #BORGLIFE @benaffleck," Ray wrote alongside the smiling snap.