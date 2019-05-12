Ben Affleck Pens Touching Tribute To Jennifer Garner & His Mom On Mother’s Day

Ben Affleck is showing his ex-wife some major love.

The actor, who shares three children with Garner, shared a snap of Jen alongside his mom Christine.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” he wrote.

He went on to add that in honor of the two women, he’s donated to two charities that hold a special place in his heart.

“Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomencampaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer,” he continued. “And @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.”

Fans loved the supportive message and reacted in the comments section.

“You’re a good ex,” one person wrote.

“Aww so sweet! I wish you and Jennifer would get back in the end. Lol,” another person commented.

“You are such a kind and generous human being Ben and your work with those charities and people who need your help inspires us all. Have a blessed Mother’s Day,” a third person added.

Ben and Jen finalized their divorce in 2018, and Ben recently called it quits with on-again-off-again girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Jennifer has been linked to John Miller.

— Stephanie Swaim