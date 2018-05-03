Ben Affleck Posts A Picture With His Stunt Double — And They're Total Doppelgangers!

Is that you, Ben Affleck?
Ben posted a striking picture with his stunt double Rich Cetrone this week on Instagram and the two could nearly be twins!
In the lookalike snap, the pair are posed against a mountainous jungle background in Hawaii where Ben is currently filming, "Triple Frontier." Ben captioned the photo, "Movie #5 with this legend - Rich Cetrone. Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble."
The pair definitely share a likeness with their scruffy beards, slightly tousled locks and leather jacket fashion choice style the same way.
The fun picture isn't the only thing Ben has been sharing while in Hawaii. He also headed over to the old film location for his hit flick "Pearl Harbor" and snapped a pictured next to a plaque of the Michael Bay film.
Awww, memories.