Ben Stiller, Anne Hathaway, Connie Britton, Olivia Munn & More Stars Join 'Red Nose Day'

"Red Nose Day" just got even more star-packed!

Ben Stiller, Lauren Graham, Anne Hathaway, Connie Britton, Minnie Driver, Olivia Munn and Retta just joined the "Red Nose Day Special," airing tonight on NBC starting at 8 PM EST.

The group of super talented stars will help raise money for children living in poverty and traveled all over the world to tell stories of kids who are born into difficult situations.

"Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham travels to Puerto Rico to meet children whose lives were forever changed by Hurricane Maria and shows us firsthand how the money raised for Red Nose Day will change children's lives. "Nashville" star Connie Britton will talk about how children in Uganda live in extreme poverty on the streets. And Minnie Driver will take about how the donations from Red Nose Day will help children get access to clean drinking water in developing countries.

The Red Nose Day special kicks off tonight on NBC and will feature 3-hours of fun and important programming. At 8 p.m., celebrities like our own Access host Scott Evans, Derek Hough, NE-YO, Nikki Bella, Colton Dunn, and Nastia Liukin will hit the "American Ninja Warrior" course tor raise funds for Red Nose. Then At 9 p.m. there's a special episode of "Hollywood Game Night," where Kelly Clarkson, Jack Black, Sean Hayes Chelsea Handler, Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman, Sasheer Zamata and Cedric the Entertainer will face off. Finally, at 10 p.m., comedian Chris Hardwick will take the stage for the highly anticipated live event.

And if this whole bit doesn't get you excited… just watch this hilarious clip of Kristen Bell, Sean Hayes, Jack Black and more stars talking about their "First Time.. in the video above!