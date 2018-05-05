Bethenny Frankel Comes Under Fire Over Cinco De Mayo Picture

She captioned the photo, Happy #cincodemayofrom me and @biggysmallz! ¡Olè!"

Many fans weren't fond of Bethenny's post, calling her out for cultural misappropriation and for playing up stereotypes about Mexicans.



"I love you but this is offensive. Take it down," one fan commented.

"Ok, you can't criticize Luanne for her Diana Ross costume and then post a pic like this," another fan wrote.

Although not all fans took issue with Bethenny's post. Several supporters called out how Bethenny went down to Mexico after the devastating earthquakes last year and offered her help and monetary support. They felt that while the post was a little "off," she had done more for Mexicans than many others when she helped in their time of need.

What do you think? Was Bethenny way off base here?

The post has since been deleted by Bethenny.

