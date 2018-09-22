Bethenny Frankel Is On A 'Grief Diet' Following Dennis Shields' Sudden Death: 'I Don't Recommend It'

Bethenny Frankel is experiencing physical repercussions from a sudden and tragic loss.
When responding to a follower who noticed her trim figure in a recent Instagram post, the reality star and business mogul admitted that she has slimmed down after the shocking death of her on-and-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.
"Love the dress. I would look heavier if I wore that. You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?" the fan wrote, remarking on a photo of Bethenny wearing a long-sleeved floral frock while holding up a "LOVE" sign.
While the 47-year-old didn't mention Dennis by name, she kept her reply candid and straightforward.
"Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," Bethenny wrote back. "I don't recommend it."
As previously reported, Dennis was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10 following a suspected overdose. He was 51 years old. Weeks later, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City told Access that the cause of death had been ruled "undetermined" after an autopsy wasn't performed due to a religious objection.
Bethenny spoke out on Dennis' passing in a heart-wrenching tweet last month, telling fans that she was having a hard time coping but doing her best to seek emotional support with loved ones.
"It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," she wrote at the time. "It's excruciating – sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."
Bethenny and Dennis began dating in 2016, and their relationship was depicted on "The Real Housewives of New York." The pair reportedly first met decades ago when Dennis was dating one of Bethenny's high school friends, whom he later married.
-- Erin Biglow