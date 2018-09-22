Bethenny Frankel Is On A 'Grief Diet' Following Dennis Shields' Sudden Death: 'I Don't Recommend It'

Bethenny Frankel is experiencing physical repercussions from a sudden and tragic loss.

When responding to a follower who noticed her trim figure in a recent Instagram post, the reality star and business mogul admitted that she has slimmed down after the shocking death of her on-and-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

"Love the dress. I would look heavier if I wore that. You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?" the fan wrote, remarking on a photo of Bethenny wearing a long-sleeved floral frock while holding up a "LOVE" sign.