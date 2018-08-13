Bethenny Frankel Shares Her First Statement About The Loss Of Her On-Off Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel is mourning the loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Bethenny broke her silence on Monday following the death of Shields late last week, sharing a photo of Dennis cuddled up on a bed with her beloved dog Cookie who also recently away.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," Bethenny captioned the personal photo.

Dennis was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Friday. He was 51. The NYPD is investigating his death as a possible overdose. Bethenny and Dennis had known each other for more than 20 years and had an off and on relationship through the years. Dennis was married to one of Bethenny's friends from high school, however they split and shortly after he began dating the "Real Housewives of New York" star.

Bethenny was spotted at Dennis' funeral on Monday in Long Island. She was reportedly not in New York City at the time of his death.

