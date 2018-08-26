Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out On The Death Of Boyfriend Dennis Shields: 'It's Hard To Breathe'

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her heartache.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star spoke out about her grief on Twitter on Sunday, following the tragic death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

"It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," she wrote. "It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo."