Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In A Heartbreaking Post

"And much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement. A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage," she continued.

"This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting," she added.

The actress went on to share how she has began to heal following the tragic event.

"It has been a few months now, and with time has come healing, but it took time. It is crazy how quickly you can adopt the idea of a new life and how fast that can all go away. I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gammit of emotions. I had my girlfriends who I relied on too, who though I didn’t talk with them much during this time, who regularly checked in and left me messages and gave me the time to heal but also to show the support was there when I wanted or needed it," she wrote.