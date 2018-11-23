Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage In A Heartbreaking Post

Beverley Mitchell has opened up about suffering a miscarriage.
The "7th Heaven" alum took to Instagram on Thanksgiving, sharing a series of family photos.
"So much to be grateful for!!! Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing!" she wrote. "Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my ♥!"
She continued to tell her story in a lengthy Facebook post.
"A few months back Michael and I were thrilled, we had just found out we were pregnant, and though we were surprised, we were excited. It didn’t take long before we began to prepare for a life filled with more little people in it," she began.
"And much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement. A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage," she continued.
"This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting," she added.
The actress went on to share how she has began to heal following the tragic event.
"It has been a few months now, and with time has come healing, but it took time. It is crazy how quickly you can adopt the idea of a new life and how fast that can all go away. I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gammit of emotions. I had my girlfriends who I relied on too, who though I didn’t talk with them much during this time, who regularly checked in and left me messages and gave me the time to heal but also to show the support was there when I wanted or needed it," she wrote.
She also added how grateful she is for her two little ones that she shares with her hubby.
"We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full. If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family, and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL," she wrote.
-- Stephanie Swaim