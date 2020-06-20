Beyoncé Debuts New Single ‘Black Parade’ To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Beyoncé has debuted a new hit.

Queen Bey released a new song, “Black Parade,” in support of Black-owned businesses amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which aims to achieve equality for all.

The Grammy winner shared the song on Instagram and revealed a bit about why she chose to release it on Juneteenth.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she wrote.“;BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

She also directed her fans to click the link in her bio, which shares a ton of Black-owned businesses that people can support. She included everything from fashion brands to restaurants and bars.

The list also reveals that “Black Parade” benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, “to support Black-owned small businesses in need.”

The lyrics to the song reference what is currently going on in America with current Black Lives Matter protests occurring across the country.

“Rubber bullets bouncin’ off me / Made a picket sign off your picket fence,” she sings.

The Beyhive is buzzing about the new bop.

“Thank you Queen! We love you,” one person commented on her Instagram.

“My Queen continues to slay!!!!” another wrote.

“Mama you can’t keep doing this to us. But also please never stop. NEVER STOP,” a third commented.

Are you a fan of Beyoncé’s new song?

— Stephanie Swaim