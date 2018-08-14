Beyonce & DJ Khaled Send Soaring Tribute To Aretha Franklin At Detroit Concert

Beyoncé and JAY-Z kickoff the first stop of their OTR II in North America at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on July 26, 2018

Queen Bey bowed down to the Queen of Soul when she dedicated her Detroit performance with husband Jay Z to Aretha Franklin. 

Detroit, which is Aretha's hometown, was thrilled with the special honor Beyonce bestowed upon the ailing singer, who is reportedly in hospice care and gravely ill.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Beyonce thanked Aretha Monday night early on in her show at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, "We love you" and thanking Aretha for her "beautiful music."

Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to the 76-year-old singer as he opened the show with one of Aretha's most beloved hits, "Respect."

Celebrity tributes poured in throughout the day on Monday as entertainers became aware of Aretha's condition. Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and more stars sent prayers to Aretha. 

