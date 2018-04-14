Beyoncé Gives The BeyHive A Shout Out Ahead Of Coachella Performance

Beyoncé is ready to buzz it up with the BeyHive at Coachella!
The Grammy winner took to Facebook to share a message with her fans ahead of her performance, which is set for Saturday night.
"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," she wrote.
"We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy!," she continued.
"There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can't wait to see y'all at 11:05pm," she concluded.
Fans are very excited about the singer's upcoming performance and took to social media to share their feelings!
Bey always delivers and her set is sure to be epic!
