Beyoncé Has An Unexpected 'Destiny's Child' Reunion!

You're going to lose your breath…because there was ANOTHER adorable "Destiny's Child" reunion!

Beyoncé and fellow "Destiny's Child" member LaTavia Roberson had their first get together in 18 years (yes, you heard that right) backstage at Bey's Houston stop of her "On the Run II" tour.

The "Independent Women" singers were seen exchanging hugs and laughs on LaTavia's Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 20.