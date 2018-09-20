Beyoncé Has An Unexpected 'Destiny's Child' Reunion!

You're going to lose your breath…because there was ANOTHER adorable "Destiny's Child" reunion!
Beyoncé and fellow "Destiny's Child" member LaTavia Roberson had their first get together in 18 years (yes, you heard that right) backstage at Bey's Houston stop of her "On the Run II" tour.
The "Independent Women" singers were seen exchanging hugs and laughs on LaTavia's Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 20.
LaTavia posted multiple snaps of herself with Bey looking giddy as they posed for photos together with LaTavia's mother, Cheryl.
"It was wonderful sharing a laugh and spending time with my FRIEND of 30 yrs…..hadn't seen Bey in 18 yrs. My mother @cheryl_lastrap is clearly tickled. The children are amazing "Everything IS Love" 💕💜💕," she captioned one of the photos.
Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, was also present for the reunion and posted a photo on her own Instagram and wrote, "Hi Latavia, looking beautiful ❤️ H-Town ❤️❤️."
Just a few months back, LaTavia posted a throwback photo of the group, dismissing all rumors that there was any bad blood between the singers.
"Ppl call me the bitter one but how can I be bitter when I'm so proud of everyone in this picture. We created a legacy that can't be touched. ALL 4 of us. We have a bond that no one can understand," she wrote.
How could there be bitterness? These ladies are survivors!!!