Beyoncé & Jay Z Officially Announce On The Run Tour II -- See The Tour Stops!

Beyoncé & Jay Z just are officially headed out on On The Run Tour II!
The music powerhouses dropped the news on Beyoncé's Instagram with a black and white photo where they are riding a motorcycle with a steer's head skull on the front and it has "OTR II" written across the top of the pic.
Bey also posted a video on her Instagram account with a video montage of snaps from their first On The Run Tour. The video begins with Queen B doing her signature hair flip, while Jay is posed with a bandana around his face. Ultimately they come together onstage and then there's a slew of sweet behind-the-scenes pics from their previous tour.
The duo will join forces for the international tour, which kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, UK, and hits 15 cities across the UK and Europe and then finished off in 21 cities in North America. Tickets go on sale on March 19.
Bey and Jay took off for their first On The Run Tour In June 2014 and did 22 shows across North America and Europe.
OK — who is ready for round 2!? Raise your hand.
Check out the full list of tour stops below!
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23
June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19