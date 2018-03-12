Beyoncé & Jay Z Officially Announce On The Run Tour II -- See The Tour Stops!

Beyoncé & Jay Z just are officially headed out on On The Run Tour II! 

The music powerhouses dropped the news on Beyoncé's Instagram with a black and white photo where they are riding a motorcycle with a steer's head skull on the front and it has "OTR II" written across the top of the pic. 

Bey also posted a video on her Instagram account with a video montage of snaps from their first On The Run Tour. The video begins with Queen B doing her signature hair flip, while Jay is posed with a bandana around his face. Ultimately they come together onstage and then there's a slew of sweet behind-the-scenes pics from their previous tour. 


The duo will join forces for the international tour, which kicks off June 6 in   Cardiff, UK, and hits 15 cities across the UK and Europe and then finished off in 21 cities in North America. Tickets go on sale on March 19. 

Bey and Jay took off for their first On The Run Tour In June 2014 and did 22 shows across North America and Europe. 

OK — who is ready for round 2!? Raise your hand. 

Check out the full list of tour stops below!

 

June 06            Cardiff, UK                    Principality Stadium                               On sale March 23

June 09            Glasgow, UK                 Hampden Park                                      On sale March 23

June 13            Manchester, UK            Etihad Stadium                                      On sale March 23

June 15            London, UK                   London Stadium                                    On sale March 23

June 19            Amsterdam, NL             Amsterdam Arena                                  On sale March 19

June 23            Copenhagen, DK          Parken Stadium                                    On sale March 19

June 25            Stockholm, SW             Friends Arena                                        On sale March 23

June 28            Berlin, DE                     Olympiastadion                                     On sale March 19

June 30            Warsaw, PL                  Stadion Narodowy                                 On sale March 23

July 03              Cologne, DE                 RheinEnergieStadion                             On sale March 19

July 06              Milan, IT                        San Siro                                               On sale March 19

July 08              Rome, IT                       Stadio Olimpico                                    On sale March 19

July 11              Barcelona, ES               Olympic Stadium                                   On sale March 19

July 14              Paris, FR                      Stade de France                                    On sale March 19

July 17              Nice, FR                       Allianz Riviera                                       On sale March 19

 

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

 

July 25              Cleveland, OH               FirstEnergy Stadium                              On sale March 19

July 28              Washington, DC            FedEx Field                                          On sale March 19

July 30              Philadelphia, PA            Lincoln Financial Field                           On sale March 19

Aug. 02             E. Rutherford, NJ          MetLife Stadium                                    On sale March 19

Aug. 05             Boston, MA                   Gillette Stadium                                     On sale March 19

Aug. 08             Minneapolis, MN            US Bank Stadium                                  On sale March 19

Aug. 10             Chicago, IL                    Soldier Field                                          On sale March 19

Aug. 13             Detroit, MI                     Ford Field                                             On sale March 19

Aug. 18             Buffalo, NY                   New Era Field                                       On sale March 19

Aug. 23             Nashville, TN                 Vanderbilt Stadium                                On sale March 19

Aug. 25             Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes Benz Stadium                        On sale March 19

Aug. 29             Orlando, FL                   Camping World Stadium                        On sale March 19

Aug. 31             Miami, FL                      Hard Rock Stadium                               On sale March 19

Sept. 11            Arlington, TX                 AT&T Stadium                                      On sale March 19

Sept. 13            New Orleans, LA           Mercedes-Benz Superdome                   On sale March 19

Sept. 15            Houston, TX                  NRG Stadium                                        On sale March 19

Sept. 19            Phoenix, AZ                  University of Phoenix Stadium                On sale March 19

Sept. 22            Los Angeles, CA           Rose Bowl                                            On sale March 19

Sept. 27            San Diego, CA              SDCCU Stadium                                   On sale March 19

Sept. 29            Santa Clara, CA            Levi’s Stadium                                      On sale March 19

Oct. 02              Vancouver, BC              BC Place                                              On sale March 19

 

