Beyoncé & Jay Z's Concert Ends In Chaos As Fan Rushes Onstage

Surprise!
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" tour concert in Atlanta ended in chaos on Saturday night when a fan rushed the stage and shocked the crew.
The Carters had just finished their final song "Apes**t" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man ran onto the stage and tried to follow the couple backstage.
After a moment of confusion, their backup dancers chased down the trespasser, according to a video posted on Instagram. Following a minor scuffle, security guards intervened and tackled the intruder to the ground.
The "On the Run II" tour team later released a statement following the bizarre incident.
It read: "At the end of last night's show we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual."
Beyoncé and JAY-Z kickoff the first stop of their OTR II in North America at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on July 26, 2018 (Live Nation)
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the hard work of our tour security, who effectively restrained the individual, and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally. Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta."
-- Gabi Duncan