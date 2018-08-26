Beyoncé & Jay Z's Concert Ends In Chaos As Fan Rushes Onstage

Surprise!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" tour concert in Atlanta ended in chaos on Saturday night when a fan rushed the stage and shocked the crew.

The Carters had just finished their final song "Apes**t" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man ran onto the stage and tried to follow the couple backstage.

After a moment of confusion, their backup dancers chased down the trespasser, according to a video posted on Instagram. Following a minor scuffle, security guards intervened and tackled the intruder to the ground.