Beyoncé Proves Blue Ivy Is Her Total Mini-Me With Adorable Side-By-Side Photos

Totally twinning! Even Beyoncé can’t believe how much her eldest daughter is taking after her.

The superstar gushed over her and Blue Ivy’s undeniable resemblance with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday. As if her pair of side-by-side snaps wasn’t enough, Queen Bey delighted fans even further with a rare caption to convey her thoughts.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” the “Formation” singer wrote. “My baby is growing up.”

Followers immediately flooded the comment section, apparently overcome to see the icon not only share such a personal glimpse into her family life but also remark on it.

“I read it in your voice and everything,” one Insta user replied.

Others were in shock over how relatable Bey suddenly seemed.

“What kind of post is this?!?! Talking to us… posting pictures like us!” another marveled.

It’s understandable why she couldn’t help but point out the similarities. Young Bey displayed the same halo of curls and air of confidence in the throwback photo as Blue did in the present-day shot. The “Irreplaceable” songstress also paid tribute to her little girl with another post just minutes earlier, and revealed that Blue has a budding talent of her own.

“Photo Credit: B.IV,” she wrote, captioning a series of pics that Blue took of her famous mom.

While Bey does usually let her fierce photos speak for themselves, she has chimed in with a few words to mark special occasions in the past.

Back in September, she commemorated her 37th birthday with a long Instagram message reflecting on her “monumental” year that included the birth of twins Sir and Rumi and renewing her vows with husband Jay-Z.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future,” she wrote in part.

— Erin Biglow