Beyoncé Shares Touching Tribute To Kim Porter: 'Heaven Couldn't Wait For You'

Porter dated Diddy for 13 years and they share three children, 20-year-old Christian Combs, and 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. She also is the mother to son Quincy, who Diddy went on to adopt.

Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake, Calif. On Nov. 15.

An autopsy was done by the LA County Medical examiner on Nov. 16, but her cause of death has been "deferred pending additional tests," a spokesperson for the coroner's office previously told Access.

She is set to be buried in Colombus, Georgia, according to her death certificate that was obtained by Access.