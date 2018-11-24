Beyoncé Shares Touching Tribute To Kim Porter: 'Heaven Couldn't Wait For You'

Beyoncé is remembering Kim Porter.
The music icon took to Instagram on Saturday to remember her late friend.
Bey shared a photo of a young Kim, and shared a rare photo caption. She hardly every posts captions on photos, so it speaks volumes to how she feels about Kim.
(Getty Images)
"Heaven couldn't wait for you," she wrote.
Diddy, Kim's ex, revealed that Kim's funeral will take place on Saturday.
"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL," he revealed on Instagram. "Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!"
Porter dated Diddy for 13 years and they share three children, 20-year-old Christian Combs, and 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. She also is the mother to son Quincy, who Diddy went on to adopt.
Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake, Calif. On Nov. 15.
An autopsy was done by the LA County Medical examiner on Nov. 16, but her cause of death has been "deferred pending additional tests," a spokesperson for the coroner's office previously told Access.
She is set to be buried in Colombus, Georgia, according to her death certificate that was obtained by Access.
Her death was a huge shock to her friends and family, including her long time friend Kimora Lee Simmons.
"I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you," Kimora wrote on Instagram. " We will never stop crying for you."
R.I.P. Kim Porter
-- Stephanie Swaim