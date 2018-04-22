Beyoncé Slays Second Coachella 2018 Performance With New Costumes & A Surprise Guest

All hail the Queen.
Beyoncé continued her reign in the desert for the second weekend in a row at Coachella 2018!
The superstar's set followed the same course as last week's performance—with a full marching band and hits like "Crazy In Love" and "Formation"—but she did spice up Saturday's performance with fierce new costumes and another surprise guest!
The 36-year-old singer switched up the color scheme for weekend two and slayed the stage wearing custom Balmain ensembles in sparkling shades of magenta and silver.
The night's surprise guest was J Balvin, who joined Beyoncé onstage to perform their collaboration "Mi Gente."
Beyoncé also treated fans to another Destiny's Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and a duet of "Déjà Vu" with husband Jay Z. Her sister Solange Knowles also returned for "Get Me Bodied."
