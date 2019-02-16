Beyoncé SLAYS Valentine’s Day In A Sexy Photo Shoot!

Beyoncé proves she’s queen of Valentine’s Day!

Bey took to Instagram fashionably late on Friday to share a sexy V-Day photo shoot. The “Formation” singer is seen posting against a cream backdrop while wearing a red, long-sleeve lace mini with a deep plunge, paired with black stilettos.

Queen Bey rounded out her stunning ensemble with a shimmering red heart-shaped purse and wore her wavy locks down to her waist.

“I hope y’all had a Valentine’s Day full of love! 💋,” she captioned the sexy pics.

The Beyhive was shook by the red-hot pics!

Happy Valentine’s Bey!

READ: Beyoncé Proves Blue Ivy Is Her Total Mini-Me With Adorable Side-By-Side Photos