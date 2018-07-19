BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Join Forces In 'Second Act' Trailer

The dream team is back together again — and they are up to a savvy scam!

Besties Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini team up together in "Second Act" and the brand new trailer shows how much fun these two have when they share the screen. The plot follows Maya (JLo), who is talked down to by a male co-worker. He tells her that she likely won't get a promotion because the job would be "difficult for a woman of her age."

Naturally, Maya and her pal (Leah) decide to give her resume a little refresh with some smart social media upgrades that help make her professional brand go way up!

Check out the hilarious trailer above!