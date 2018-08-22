'The Big Bang Theory' To End In 2019 After 12 Seasons

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons," the team shared in a joint statement. "We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, which will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close."

When the top-rated comedy utters its final bazinga, "The Big Bang Theory" will earn the honor of longest-running multi-camera series in TV history, spanning 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes. After its series premiere in 2007, the show has received 10 Emmy wins and 52 nominations, as well as seven Golden Globes nods.

The final season of "The Big Bang Theory" will debut Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27.