'Big Bang Theory' Lines Up Mark Hamill, Laurie Metcalf & More Stars For Season 11 Finale

It appears Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) wedding to Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik) will be star-studded.



"Star Wars'" Mark Hamill and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates are among the guest stars lined up for "The Big Bang Theory" Season 11 finale.

Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldon's mom, Mary, is returning, as is Courtney Henggeler, who previously played Sheldon's sister, Missy Cooper, all the way back in Season 1. Jerry O'Connell is also in the episode playing Sheldon's older brother Georgie. His casting was announced last month at the PaleyFest event for the show.