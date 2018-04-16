'Big Bang Theory' Lines Up Mark Hamill, Laurie Metcalf & More Stars For Season 11 Finale

It appears Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) wedding to Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik) will be star-studded.

"Star Wars'" Mark Hamill and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates are among the guest stars lined up for "The Big Bang Theory" Season 11 finale.

Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldon's mom, Mary, is returning, as is Courtney Henggeler, who previously played Sheldon's sister, Missy Cooper, all the way back in Season 1. Jerry O'Connell is also in the episode playing Sheldon's older brother Georgie. His casting was announced last month at the PaleyFest event for the show.

WATCH: 'Big Bang Theory': Jim Parsons & EP Steve Holland On Sheldon's Wedding Guests!

John Ross Bowie, now of ABC's "Speechless," is set to return to the show as Barry Kripke. Wil Wheaton, who plays Wil Wheaton on the show, is returning. Additionally, Brian Posehn is back as Bert Kibbler.

Other stars lined up for the episode include "Crashing's" Lauren Lapkus and Teller.

WATCH: 'Young Sheldon's' Iain Armitage Reveals How He Is Similar to Jim Parsons

The Season 11 finale will air Thursday, May 10 at 8/7c on CBS.

-- Jolie Lash

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News