'Big Brother' Season 20 Finale Ends With a Shocking Proposal





During the finale, the 23-year-old expressed that he still had very strong feelings for Bayleigh, despite weeks of separation.





"I'm still very much in love with Bayleigh, 100 percent," he said. Swaggy C also revealed that while Bayleigh was still on the show, he spent some quality time with her parents!





"I went to your parents' wedding anniversary, and I've spent a lot of time with them," Swaggy C admitted. "I've played golf with your dad every weekend."





To initiate his big moment, Swaggy C walked over to Bayleigh and asked her to stand up.





"Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you love me, and wanted to be with me forever, made me realize that 'girlfriend' wasn't enough, honestly," he said before he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring.



