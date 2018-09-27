'Big Brother' Season 20 Finale Ends With a Shocking Proposal

The finale of "Big Brother" Season 20 left us with a shocking surprise on Wednesday night – a proposal from Swaggy C!
Chris "Swaggy C" Williams totally stole the show amidst the drama of the final vote for the season's winner when he took his shot to reconnect with Bayleigh Dayton.
The couple developed a meaningful relationship during their short time together in the house, but spent weeks apart after he was eliminated in the competition.
During the finale, the 23-year-old expressed that he still had very strong feelings for Bayleigh, despite weeks of separation.
"I'm still very much in love with Bayleigh, 100 percent," he said. Swaggy C also revealed that while Bayleigh was still on the show, he spent some quality time with her parents!
"I went to your parents' wedding anniversary, and I've spent a lot of time with them," Swaggy C admitted. "I've played golf with your dad every weekend."
To initiate his big moment, Swaggy C walked over to Bayleigh and asked her to stand up.
"Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you love me, and wanted to be with me forever, made me realize that 'girlfriend' wasn't enough, honestly," he said before he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring.
"I don’t care about any other girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds, but I want you in it," he continued. "Will you marry me?"
"Yes, yes, yes!" Bayleigh said as her and other members of the cast tried to contain their excitement.
Now that they are happily engaged, the couple plans to move in together right away, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Congrats to the new couple on their exciting engagement!