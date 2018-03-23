'Big Brother' Stars Jeff Schroeder & Jordan Lloyd Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The "Big Brother" family is growing by one!
Reality couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd announced that they're expecting their second child on Friday.
Jordan – who is 16 weeks pregnant – shared an Instagram video of their big reveal, which took place on the set of Daily Blast Live. In the video, Jeff and Jordan held their 1-year-old son Lawson in the air, revealing the words on his shirt: "Soon to be a big brother."
"So happy I can finally say something!! Baby number 2 will be here in September," the mama, who showed off her growing bump in a black-and-white striped dress, wrote in part.
Jeff, who is a host of the show, shared a pic of the soon-to-be family of four on set post-reveal.
"Baby #2 on the way! 🤰👶🏼 👶🏼 Love you @bbjordanlloyd & Lawson & ?," he captioned the photo in part.
On the drive home, Jordan shared her elation about the big moment on Instagram Stories.
"It's so nice to be able to say I am pregnant! I have almost slipped, like, a bunch of times," she shared.
Jeff and Jordan first fell in love on the eleventh season of the reality competition, which Jordan won. The pair came back two summers later to compete on Season 13, where they came in seventh and fourth place, respectively.
Jeff later proposed to Jordan on the show's backyard set during a surprise visit in Season 16. The two tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed Lawson later that year.
