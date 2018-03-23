'Big Brother' Stars Jeff Schroeder & Jordan Lloyd Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The "Big Brother" family is growing by one!

Reality couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd announced that they're expecting their second child on Friday.

Jordan – who is 16 weeks pregnant – shared an Instagram video of their big reveal, which took place on the set of Daily Blast Live. In the video, Jeff and Jordan held their 1-year-old son Lawson in the air, revealing the words on his shirt: "Soon to be a big brother."



"So happy I can finally say something!! Baby number 2 will be here in September," the mama, who showed off her growing bump in a black-and-white striped dress, wrote in part.