'Big Little Lies' Cheer Squad! Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz Go See Shailene Woodley's Movie 'Adrift'

Shailene captioned the photo with her squad, "WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for. #adrift @adriftmovie."

Reese shared the same pic and captioned it, "What a night at the movies ! @adriftmovie Blew me away!! Seeing this incredible true story , i was on the edge of my seat, cheering on @shailenewoodley & @mrsamclaflin who are stuck adrift on a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean. Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie !! 💯."

Shailene stars in "Adrift" opposite Sam Claflin.