'Big Little Lies' Cheer Squad! Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz Go See Shailene Woodley's Movie 'Adrift'

They're a "big little" support team!
Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz all turned out to go see their "Big Little Lies" co-star Shailene Woodley's new movie, "Adrift." The all-star cast seemed to be heading to a local movie theater — likely somewhere in Carmel — where they are currently filming the next season of their hit show. In the sweet snap, the girl squad is all smiles as they proudly hold up their movie tickets.
Shailene captioned the photo with her squad, "WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for. #adrift @adriftmovie."
Reese shared the same pic and captioned it, "What a night at the movies ! @adriftmovie Blew me away!! Seeing this incredible true story , i was on the edge of my seat, cheering on @shailenewoodley & @mrsamclaflin who are stuck adrift on a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean. Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie !! 💯."
Shailene stars in "Adrift" opposite Sam Claflin.