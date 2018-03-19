'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Has Begun Filming!

The mamas of Monterey are back!

"Big Little Lies" has begun shooting its second season, and the Emmy-winning cast is already posting pictures from set.

Laura Dern shared an on-set snap of her and Reese Witherspoon – who play Renata and Madeline, respectively – on Instagram. The two actresses posed outside of Seaside Coffee Shop, a frequent hang for the show's California moms.

"Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2," Laura captioned the shot.