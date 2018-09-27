Bill Cosby's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vandalized With Words 'Serial Rapist' & '#Me Too'

Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been vandalized. In blue permanent marker, someone wrote "serial rapist" and "#MeToo" next to his name on the star.

His star had already been vandalized with the same words "serial rapist" earlier this week, but the words were quickly scrubbed away.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, Sept. 25 for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Following his sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn., the disgraced star of "The Cosby Show" was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs to be immediately transported to state prison. Cosby, 81, was denied bail and did not give a statement during his appearance in the courtroom.

His sentencing came just five months after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Constand in his mansion in 2004.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce previously stated that Cosby's star will not be removed, despite his sentencing. The star is meant to commemorate the persons' professional accomplishments, but not their personal live.

