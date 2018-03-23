Bill Hader Says Justin Bieber Was The Worst Musical Guest He Saw In 'SNL' History

"It was [Justin] Bieber. Bieber, he just was in a bad place," Hader said. "Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then it was rough."

Ouch — somewhere all the Beliebers' hearts are breaking.

Pharoah, took a swing at Kanye West for his pick.

"I saw Kanye [West] yank somebody," he shared, adding that the incident was more awkward than terrible.

"Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited and great behavior most time," Hader added. "Yeah, Bieber’s the only one in my experience. I think it was just, he seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope."

Bieber was both the host and musical guest of "SNL" during Season 38 in 2013. We're guessing this is the appearance that Hader is referencing, which was at the height of Bieber fever.