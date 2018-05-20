Billboard Music Awards Preview: Janet Jackson To Receive Icon Award

After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking "janet." album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today's hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

Jackson, who will perform a number of her hit songs, is expected to be the night's biggest highlight. The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.