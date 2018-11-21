Billie Lourd Reveals The Thanksgiving Lie She Inherited From Grandma Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Billie Lourd just let her secret out of the bag — she doesn't cook her own Thanksgiving dishes! Instead, she pretends she made them by purchasing it at a store and then putting it in a container of her own to give it the appearance of something more well thought out.
Billie revealed the hilarious trick on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, and said that she inherited the trick from her grandma Debbie Reynolds.
"Cooking is a dangerous thing for me, I'm pretty inept in the kitchen," Billie, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd, admitted. "It's kind of scary, it's a dangerous time." "What I do is lie. I bring something from a great restaurant and I put it in a sad little box and pretend like I did it," she added. "It's kind of become a family tradition vibe, my grandmother used to do it."
Billie continued on, joking to James that her grandmother used to do it "really poorly."
"One year she 'said' she was going to make everything, put it out, and my dad and I were serving the food on the plates and we're like, 'This isn't looking great,'" the 26-year-old actress explained. "So we checked under and it's El Pollo Loco. Nothing against El Pollo Loco -- I love a good El Pollo Loco, but at least put it in a different dish."
"So I do better," she joked again. "I put it in a sad Tupperware so it looks like I did it."
Aw, well, cat is out of this Thanksgiving bag!