Billie Lourd Reveals The Thanksgiving Lie She Inherited From Grandma Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd just let her secret out of the bag — she doesn't cook her own Thanksgiving dishes! Instead, she pretends she made them by purchasing it at a store and then putting it in a container of her own to give it the appearance of something more well thought out.



Billie revealed the hilarious trick on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, and said that she inherited the trick from her grandma Debbie Reynolds.

"Cooking is a dangerous thing for me, I'm pretty inept in the kitchen," Billie, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd, admitted. "It's kind of scary, it's a dangerous time." "What I do is lie. I bring something from a great restaurant and I put it in a sad little box and pretend like I did it," she added. "It's kind of become a family tradition vibe, my grandmother used to do it."

Billie continued on, joking to James that her grandmother used to do it "really poorly."